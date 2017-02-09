American Airlines Flight From Columbus Makes Emergency Landing

Scary news reported Thursday that an American Airlines flight was forced to land in St. Louis due to a security threat.

American Airlines Flight 534 was headed to Phoenix when it was diverted to St. Louis for an emergency landing the threat. The FBI is involved in the investigation and bomb-sniffing dogs were seen sniffing carry on bags and checked the plane.However, once the plane landed, it was reported that the threat was deemed non-credible by law enforcement.

No additional details were released on the incident.

Source

Also On 100.3: