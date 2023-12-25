Listen Live
Victoria Monet: Eyes Portraying Janet Jackson In A Biopic

Published on December 25, 2023

Can you see Victoria Monet portraying Janet?
The singer loves Janet Jackson and recently shared some thoughts on portraying the icon.
“…my most authentic way to honor you, adore you, respect you and show you how much I love you is through
my life’s musical work!! There is no me as an artist without Janet Jackson,” she once said about the legend on
Instagram.

In a recent interview, Monet hinted that she would be down to help bring Janet’s life story to the big screen. As
of now, there is no biopic in the works, but it certainly could happen.
  • What is the last biopic that you watched, and how was it?

