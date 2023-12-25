CLOSE
Victoria Monet Eyes Portraying Janet Jackson In A Biopic
Can you see Victoria Monet portraying Janet?
The singer loves Janet Jackson and recently shared some thoughts on portraying the icon.
“…my most authentic way to honor you, adore you, respect you and show you how much I love you is through
my life’s musical work!! There is no me as an artist without Janet Jackson,” she once said about the legend on
Instagram.
In a recent interview, Monet hinted that she would be down to help bring Janet’s life story to the big screen. As
of now, there is no biopic in the works, but it certainly could happen.
- What is the last biopic that you watched, and how was it?
More from 100.3
-
Coney Island Permanently Closing After 137 Years
-
Meet Ronald Isley's Wife, Kandy Johnson Isley, Who is Thirty-Five Years Younger Than Him
-
‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine’ Star André Braugher Has Died At 61
-
Ron Isley’s Salt & Pepper Swag Has Aunties Ready To Risk It All
-
Dawn Richard’s Style Evolution From Danity Kane To Rising Electropop Songstress
-
Diabetes Awareness Month: How To Travel Smart With Type 1 Diabetes
-
Katt Williams is Headed Back Home
-
5 Reasons Janet Jackson Is Undoubtedly The Queen Of Pop