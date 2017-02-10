The Intense, Full Trailer For ‘Underground’ Season Two Has Arrived

Photo by

Celebrity News & Gossip
Home > Celebrity News & Gossip

The Intense, Full Trailer For ‘Underground’ Season Two Has Arrived

It looks absolutely explosive!

8 hours ago

Danielle Jennings
Leave a comment

In just a few weeks, fans of the hit WGN series Underground can officially celebrate, as the second season of the drama finally debuts. There have been photos and teasers to amp up anticipation, but now there is a full-length trailer that hints at how explosive this season will be.

Shadow and Act has all the details surrounding season two, including what new characters to expect. Underground quickly became the highest-rated show on WGN and kept viewers glued each week as the thrilling drama presented a different take on the slavery narrative.

The synopsis for season two reads:

Season two of the 10-episode, hour-long series follows an unremitting struggle for freedom within a divided America on the brink of civil war, each side vying to enact their own justice. Set in the aftermath of the Macon 7’s daring attempt to stage the greatest escape in history, this group of American heroes continues on their harrowing journey to freedom, with legendary abolitionist Harriet Tubman blazing the trail.

Additional guest stars featured in the upcoming season include John Legend as renowned abolitionist Frederick Douglass, along with Aisha Hinds in the pioneering role of Harriet Tubman, Bokeem Woodbine, Michael Trotter, Jesse Luken and Sadie Stratton.

You can check out the explosive Season 2 trailer BELOW:


 

The second season of Underground premieres Wednesday March 8, 2017 at 10:00 p.m. ET/PT.

 

Check out today’s Top Stories here:

https://hellobeautiful.com/2925934/two-more-new-england-patriots-players-refuse-to-visit-the-white-house/

https://hellobeautiful.com/2925931/appeals-court-rules-that-trumps-travel-ban-remain-halted-he-responds/

celebrity news , entertainment news , TV News , underground season 2 , underground tv series

Also On 100.3:

The Best Golden Globe Red Carpet Looks Of All Time

28 photos Launch gallery

The Best Golden Globe Red Carpet Looks Of All Time

Continue reading The Intense, Full Trailer For ‘Underground’ Season Two Has Arrived

The Best Golden Globe Red Carpet Looks Of All Time

Award season officially begins this weekend! Sunday, January 10th, 2016 is the 73rd Annual Golden Globe Awards.  It airs at 8PM EST on NBC. Can’t wait until Sunday? View our gallery for the most stunning Golden Globe red carpet looks of all time!    

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Pregnant With Twins: Beyonce Shows Off Her Belly…
 1 week ago
Obama Disagrees with President Trump’s Executive Order on Immigration
 2 weeks ago
Kareem ‘Biggs’ Burke Reveals The Truth Behind Jay…
 1 month ago
Charleston Shooter Dylan Roof Sentenced to Death
 1 month ago
Year In Review Graphic
Vote On The Top 100 Songs of 2016
 1 month ago
LaTavia Roberson Blasts PEOPLE Magazine Over ‘Bitter’ Destiny’s…
 1 month ago
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
A Petition Is Calling For R Kelly To…
 2 months ago
Breaking: Active Shooter Alert on Ohio State Campus [VIDEO]
 2 months ago
The UCSF Concert For Kids Featuring Bruno Mars
Bruno Mars 24K Magic Shut Down France Music Awards!
 3 months ago
The Street Walker’s National Anthem
 4 months ago
New John Legend “Love Me Now” [video]
 4 months ago
Angry Woman Sets a Vehicle She Thought Was…
 5 months ago
Dayton Man Arrested for Allegedly Trying to Have…
 6 months ago
“The Get Down” Produced By Nas Coming to…
 6 months ago
Photos