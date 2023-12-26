100.3 Featured Video CLOSE

Nicki Minaj Makes History With Her New No. 1 Album “Pink Friday 2”

Nicki Minaj has achieved a historic number one on the Billboard 200 with her latest album, Pink Friday 2, the sequel to her 2010 debut.

This marks the first female rapper to claim a number-one album on the Billboard 200 in over a decade.

The album, which features nearly 170 million plays on Spotify, opened at number one with 228,000 equivalent units.

