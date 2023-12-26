CLOSE
Nicki Minaj Makes History With Her New No. 1 Album “Pink Friday 2”
Nicki Minaj has achieved a historic number one on the Billboard 200 with her latest album, Pink Friday 2, the sequel to her 2010 debut.
This marks the first female rapper to claim a number-one album on the Billboard 200 in over a decade.
The album, which features nearly 170 million plays on Spotify, opened at number one with 228,000 equivalent units.
What is your favorite song from Nicki Minaj’s “Pink Friday 2” album?
More from 100.3
-
Coney Island Permanently Closing After 137 Years
-
Meet Ronald Isley's Wife, Kandy Johnson Isley, Who is Thirty-Five Years Younger Than Him
-
‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine’ Star André Braugher Has Died At 61
-
Dawn Richard’s Style Evolution From Danity Kane To Rising Electropop Songstress
-
Ron Isley’s Salt & Pepper Swag Has Aunties Ready To Risk It All
-
Diabetes Awareness Month: How To Travel Smart With Type 1 Diabetes
-
Katt Williams is Headed Back Home
-
5 Reasons Janet Jackson Is Undoubtedly The Queen Of Pop