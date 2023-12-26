Listen Live
Nicki Minaj: Makes History With Her New No. 1 Album “Pink Friday 2”

Published on December 26, 2023

Nicki Minaj Makes History With Her New No. 1 Album “Pink Friday 2”
Nicki Minaj has achieved a historic number one on the Billboard 200 with her latest album, Pink Friday 2, the sequel to her 2010 debut.
This marks the first female rapper to claim a number-one album on the Billboard 200 in over a decade.
The album, which features nearly 170 million plays on Spotify, opened at number one with 228,000 equivalent units.
What is your favorite song from Nicki Minaj’s “Pink Friday 2” album?

