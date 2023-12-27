Listen Live
Lil Wayne: Declares Himself The LeBron James Of Rap: “A Phenom”

Published on December 27, 2023

Lil Wayne Declares Himself The LeBron James Of Rap: “A Phenom”
Lil Wayne compared himself to LeBron James in a conversation with Taylor Rooks for Bleacher Report.
Wayne discussed his early career and his current success. He released his first solo album at 14 and has continued to make chart-topping hits. When it comes to conversations surrounding retirement, Wayne says he feels like Tom Brady.
“You remember Tom Brady, it was every year, even though he was winning the Super Bowl and all that, it still was, ‘Is this the year he’s gonna retire?’” said Wayne of the press questions he often receives.

Wayne, who is an avid sports fan, was asked who should be the face of the NBA after LeBron retires. Wayne said, “To me, I think the obvious answer is Ja [Morant]. The NBA is entertainment. Ja’s teams are actually competitive when he’s there and when he’s doing his thing.”
  • Do you agree with Lil Wayne? Is he like LeBron James?

