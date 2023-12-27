CLOSE
Jay-Z May Get His Birthday Turned Into An Annual NYC Event
In the event that certain members of the New York City Council have their way, it is possible that Jay-Z may be given the unique privilege of being acknowledged on his birthday each and every year.
Jay could have his very own “JAY-Z Day” on his birthday, according to a piece of legislation that was initially proposed by Council Member Farah Louis earlier this month.
Louis said, “The global phenomenon that is Jay-Z, born Shawn Carter, is widely known as an artist, mogul, husband and father, wealth builder, and supportive economic development and community
causes.”
She continued, “In the spirit of celebrating hip-hop’s 50th anniversary, establishing an annual celebration to recognize a homegrown hero while proclaiming our municipal support is fitting to
designate. Our resolution is an emotional, practical banner raised. Jay-Z has shown the resilience to beat the odds, self-admitted errors, and developed mechanisms to create opportunities for
others.”
The issue will be discussed by the Council at its session in 2024 on January 3rd.
- Which artist from your city deserves this type of annual celebration?
