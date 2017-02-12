2017 NAACP Image Award Winners: The Complete List

And the award goes to…
More than 40 winners were revealed during the 2017 NAACP Image Awards as well as the pre-NAACP Awards gala!
Take a look at all the winners of the 2017 NAACP Image Awards below:
Outstanding Actor in a Drama Series: Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us
Outstanding Comedy Series: Black-ish
Outstanding Actress in a Drama Series: Taraji P. Henson, Empire
Outstanding Actress in a Comedy Series: Tracee Ellis Ross, Black-ish
Outstanding Actor in a Motion Picture: Denzel Washington, Fences
Outstanding New Artist: Chance the Rapper
Outstanding Male Artist: Maxwell
Outstanding Female Artist: Beyoncé
Outstanding Duo, Group or Collaboration: “Freedom,” Beyoncé feat. Kendrick Lamar
Outstanding Jazz Album: Latin American Songbook, Edward Simon
Outstanding Gospel Album (Traditional or Contemporary): One Way, Tamela Mann
Outstanding Music Video: “Formation,” Beyoncé
Outstanding Song (Traditional): “I See A Victory,” Kim Burrell and Pharrell Williams
Outstanding Album: Lemonade, Beyoncé
Outstanding Song (Contemporary): “Freedom,” Beyoncé feat. Kendrick Lamar
Outstanding Television Movie, Limited-Series, or Dramatic Special: The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story
Outstanding Actor in a Television Movie, Limited-Series, or Dramatic Special: Courtney B. Vance, The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story
Outstanding Actress in a Television Movie, Limited-Series, or Dramatic Special: Regina King, American Crime
Outstanding News/Information (Series or Special): BET Love and Happiness White House Special
Outstanding Talk Series: Steve Harvey
Outstanding Reality Program/Reality Competition Series: Iyanla: Fix My Life
Outstanding Variety (Series or Special): 2016 Black Girls Rock
Outstanding Children’s Program: An American Girl Story – Melody 1963: Love Has to Win
Outstanding Performance by a Youth (Series, Special, Television Movie or Limited-Series): Marsai Martin, Black-ish
Outstanding Host in a News, Talk, Reality, or Variety Program (Series or Special) – Individual or Ensemble: Roland S. Martin – NewsOne Now with Roland S. Martin
Outstanding Documentary (Film): 13TH
Outstanding Documentary (Television): Roots: A New Vision
Outstanding Writing in a Comedy Series: Kenya Barris, Black-ish
Outstanding Writing in a Drama Series: Ava DuVernay, Queen Sugar
Outstanding Writing in a Motion Picture (Television): Charles Murray, Roots–Night 3
Outstanding Writing in a Motion Picture (Film): Barry Jenkins, Moonlight
Outstanding Directing in a Comedy Series: Donald Glover, Atlanta–Value
Outstanding Directing in a Drama Series: John Singleton, The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story–The Race Card
Outstanding Directing in a Motion Picture (Television): Rick Famuyiwa, Confirmation
Outstanding Directing in a Motion Picture (Film): Barry Jenkins, Moonlight
Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance (Television or Film): Idris Elba, The Jungle Book