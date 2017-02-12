Who Should We Kick Out Of The Country? [EXCLUSIVE]

The Russ Parr Morning Show

Since Donald Trump is trying to keep people out of the country, we’ve got our own list of people to kick out. Click on the audio player to hear more on this on The Russ Parr Morning Show.

