Legendary R&B and Jazz Singer Al Jarreau Passes Away at 76

Sadly, according to the manager of legendary singer Al Jarreau, he has passed away this morning at the age of 76. Al had been hospitalized recently due to exhaustion according to ebony.com. Here is a snippet of a letter sent from Al’s manager, Joe Gordon:

“Dear friends, family and colleagues,

Al Jarreau passed away this morning, at about 5:30am LA time. He was in the hospital, kept comfortable by Ryan, Susan, and a few of his family and friends.

Ryan and Susan will hold a small, private service at home, for immediate family only. No public service is planned yet, but I will inform you if that changes.”



Our thoughts and prayers go out to Al Jarreau and his family.

SOURCE| Ebony.com