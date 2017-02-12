Department Of Education Misspells W.E.B. Du Bois’ Name On Twitter

Photo by

National
Home > National

Department Of Education Misspells W.E.B. Du Bois’ Name On Twitter

The errors didn’t stop there. There was also a misspelling in the apology that the department issued.

6 hours ago

NewsOne Staff
Leave a comment

The U.S. Department of Education had a few spelling mishaps on Twitter early Sunday morning while trying to pay homage to W.E.B. Du Bois. According to the Washington Post, the department tweeted one of the civil rights activist’s quotes and misspelled his name. The errors didn’t stop there. Hours later, the department issued an apology that featured yet another misspelling.

From the Washington Post:

At 8:45 on Sunday morning, the department’s official Twitter account misspelled the name of W.E.B. Du Bois, a black sociologist, historian, civil rights activist and co-founder of the NAACP, the oldest civil rights organization in the United States. Du Bois was misspelled as DeBois — an error that might be understandable from a young student, but the U.S. Education Department?

Hours after the tweet was posted — and after the error was lampooned by a number of people on Twitter, it was corrected, with an apology:

Post updated – our deepest apologizes for the earlier typo. — US Dept of Education (@usedgov) February 12, 2017

The department fixed that tweet quickly, changing “apologizes” for “apologies.”

Several people took to Twitter to call out the Education Department on their errors.

SOURCE: Washington Post

SEE ALSO:

‘Go Back! Shame, Shame:’ Betsy DeVos Blocked From Entering D.C. Public School

Top Twitter Reactions To Billionaire Betsy DeVos Confirmation As Education Secretary

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

6 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

A <strong><a href="http://newsone.com/tag/newsone/">NewsOne</a></strong> gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

Betsy DeVos , Black History , Department Of Education , W.E.B. Du Bois

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Pregnant With Twins: Beyonce Shows Off Her Belly…
 1 week ago
Obama Disagrees with President Trump’s Executive Order on Immigration
 2 weeks ago
Kareem ‘Biggs’ Burke Reveals The Truth Behind Jay…
 1 month ago
Charleston Shooter Dylan Roof Sentenced to Death
 1 month ago
Year In Review Graphic
Vote On The Top 100 Songs of 2016
 2 months ago
LaTavia Roberson Blasts PEOPLE Magazine Over ‘Bitter’ Destiny’s…
 2 months ago
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
A Petition Is Calling For R Kelly To…
 2 months ago
Breaking: Active Shooter Alert on Ohio State Campus [VIDEO]
 3 months ago
The UCSF Concert For Kids Featuring Bruno Mars
Bruno Mars 24K Magic Shut Down France Music Awards!
 3 months ago
The Street Walker’s National Anthem
 4 months ago
New John Legend “Love Me Now” [video]
 4 months ago
Angry Woman Sets a Vehicle She Thought Was…
 5 months ago
Dayton Man Arrested for Allegedly Trying to Have…
 6 months ago
“The Get Down” Produced By Nas Coming to…
 6 months ago
Photos