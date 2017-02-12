Department Of Education Misspells W.E.B. Du Bois’ Name On Twitter

NewsOne Staff

The U.S. Department of Education had a few spelling mishaps on Twitter early Sunday morning while trying to pay homage to W.E.B. Du Bois. According to the Washington Post, the department tweeted one of the civil rights activist’s quotes and misspelled his name. The errors didn’t stop there. Hours later, the department issued an apology that featured yet another misspelling.

From the Washington Post:

At 8:45 on Sunday morning, the department’s official Twitter account misspelled the name of W.E.B. Du Bois, a black sociologist, historian, civil rights activist and co-founder of the NAACP, the oldest civil rights organization in the United States. Du Bois was misspelled as DeBois — an error that might be understandable from a young student, but the U.S. Education Department?

Hours after the tweet was posted — and after the error was lampooned by a number of people on Twitter, it was corrected, with an apology:

Post updated – our deepest apologizes for the earlier typo. — US Dept of Education (@usedgov) February 12, 2017

The department fixed that tweet quickly, changing “apologizes” for “apologies.”

Several people took to Twitter to call out the Education Department on their errors.

First they speak of Frederick Douglass as if he were alive.

Now they misspell last name of the founding member of @naacp. #BHM #WEBDuBois https://t.co/IE9Nc2h0PM — Kristen Clarke (@KristenClarkeJD) February 12, 2017

How do you recover from a typo? Follow it up with an apology that contains a typo. That takes real skill. #WEBDuBois #apologies pic.twitter.com/uDFjQIIFv4 — Ingrid Resists (@msingsting) February 12, 2017

SOURCE: Washington Post

SEE ALSO:

‘Go Back! Shame, Shame:’ Betsy DeVos Blocked From Entering D.C. Public School

Top Twitter Reactions To Billionaire Betsy DeVos Confirmation As Education Secretary