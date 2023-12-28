Dwyane Wade & Gabrielle Union: Appear Coupled Up In New Family Photos, Leaving Fans Confused 

100.3 Featured Video CLOSE

Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union Appear Coupled Up In New Family Photos, Leaving Fans Confused

Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union reportedly broke up, but they recently shared pictures of their blended family celebrating Christmas on social media.

Wade posted videos of them playing Jenga and watching “Home Alone,” while Union shared pictures with Wade, their 5-year-old daughter Kaavia, and Wade’s 16-year-old daughter Zaya.

The couple’s recent reunion has been met with excitement from fans, who were thrilled to see the couple together after months of break-up rumors.

Fans sounded off. “Glad I don’t believe the internet so happy the Wades are still together,” noted one fan. Another chimed in, “You and Gabrielle definitely not together no more, but I’m glad you guys are friends.” One fan chose to focus on the food, stating, “Beautiful! Merry Christmas!! And tell chef that fried chicken looks perfect!”