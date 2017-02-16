Watch The Cast Of ‘Underground’ Talk Bringing History To Life At Sundance

Photo by

Watch The Cast Of ‘Underground’ Talk Bringing History To Life At Sundance

The hit show is back for a second season.

The highly anticipated second season premier of WGN’s Underground is less than a month away and while fans excitedly wait for the return of WGN’s biggest-ever original broadcast, the creators and stars of the show appeared at last month’s Sundance Film Festival to talk about what season one accomplished, and what to look forward to in the coming chapter.

“We visited schools that took what we did in the show and put it in their curriculum to teach kids about the economy of America and how it started,” actor Aldis Hodge excitedly said during the panel.

When asked what she thought what made the show so successful, Jurnee Smollett-Bell said of creators Misha Green and Joe Pokaski, “It starts with the page, and they did a really incredible job making these characters living and breathing people that we can relate to now.” Adding, “People we can see ourselves in. And I think that’s why its resonated so much.”

John Legend, an executive producer on the show, was also in attendance, and spoke about the importance of shows that cover topics like the Antebellum South, and the Underground Railroad.

“What the show does is show you that there’s context to everything that’s happening now, there’s history to everything thats happening now. When we talk about the racial divide, when we talk about the subjugation of women, and minorities. All these things have history in America. Seeing a historical show helps provide context for whats happening today.” Adding, “It’s inspiring for those who are fighting for freedom and justice now, so people can say, ‘We can do this.’”

Underground Season 2 is set to premier on WGN on Wednesday, March 8th at 10pm.

Continue reading Watch The Cast Of 'Underground' Talk Bringing History To Life At Sundance

Photos