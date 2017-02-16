Black HUD Official Who Blasted Trump Loses Job

Photo by

National
Home > National

Black HUD Official Who Blasted Trump Loses Job

Shermichael Singleton, who was one of the few black conservatives in the Trump administration, was a top aide to Ben Carson.

16 hours ago

Nia Noelle
Leave a comment

The Trump administration fired one of Ben Carson’s top aides this week after the official publicly criticized the president, reports the New York Times.

From New York Times:

Shermichael Singleton, who was one of the few black conservatives in the Trump administration, had been working at the Department of Housing and Urban Development since Jan. 23 as a senior adviser. He was preparing a cross-country tour for Mr. Carson, who is expected to be confirmed by the Senate this month.

But according to the two people briefed, Mr. Singleton’s background check had not been completed. As it was being finished this week, Mr. Trump’s advisers turned up public writings by Mr. Singleton that appeared during the later stages of the campaign in which he was deeply critical of the candidate. “My party in particular has allowed itself to be taken over by someone who claims to be a Republican but doesn’t represent any of our values, principles or traditions,” he wrote in The Hill in October 2016.

A person close to Mr. Singleton said an initial vetting of the 26-year-old by HUD and White House personnel had come up with his criticism. He answered a number of questions regarding the article and expressed remorse for the piece and support for Mr. Trump…On Wednesday, Mr. Singleton was presented again with the piece and told it was the reason for his termination. Reached by phone, he would say only, “I can’t talk about that.”

Trump having ignored “harsh truths” such as police brutality against African Americans and having opted for “law and order” sounded “like a coded message from an era in our history that should stay in the past,” wrote Singleton in his piece last year for The Hill.

SOURCE: New York TimesThe Hill

SEE ALSO:

Trump Administration Takes Another Hit: Labor Secretary Withdraws

Ben Carson Envisions Ending What He Calls Long-Term Dependence On Government Assistance

Sound The Alarm: Donald Trump Is President And Twitter Is In Full Meltdown

26 photos Launch gallery

Sound The Alarm: Donald Trump Is President And Twitter Is In Full Meltdown

Continue reading Sound The Alarm: Donald Trump Is President And Twitter Is In Full Meltdown

Sound The Alarm: Donald Trump Is President And Twitter Is In Full Meltdown


 

Ben Carson , Black conservatives , Department of Housing and Urban Development , donald trump administration

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Pregnant With Twins: Beyonce Shows Off Her Belly…
 2 weeks ago
Obama Disagrees with President Trump’s Executive Order on Immigration
 3 weeks ago
Kareem ‘Biggs’ Burke Reveals The Truth Behind Jay…
 1 month ago
Charleston Shooter Dylan Roof Sentenced to Death
 1 month ago
Year In Review Graphic
Vote On The Top 100 Songs of 2016
 2 months ago
LaTavia Roberson Blasts PEOPLE Magazine Over ‘Bitter’ Destiny’s…
 2 months ago
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
A Petition Is Calling For R Kelly To…
 2 months ago
Breaking: Active Shooter Alert on Ohio State Campus [VIDEO]
 3 months ago
The UCSF Concert For Kids Featuring Bruno Mars
Bruno Mars 24K Magic Shut Down France Music Awards!
 3 months ago
The Street Walker’s National Anthem
 4 months ago
New John Legend “Love Me Now” [video]
 4 months ago
Angry Woman Sets a Vehicle She Thought Was…
 5 months ago
Dayton Man Arrested for Allegedly Trying to Have…
 6 months ago
“The Get Down” Produced By Nas Coming to…
 6 months ago
Photos