Features
Home > Features

Report: Nick Cannon Wants To Be Known As ‘Reverend Nick Cannon’

A New Cannon On The Rise?

5 hours ago

Alea Jo
Leave a comment

Premiere Of Amazon Studios' 'Gleason' - Arrivals

Source: Michael Tran / Getty


It looks like Nick Cannon is making some major changes after his announced leave from America’s Got Talent.

According to Page Six, Cannon has fired members of his long-time team, including his ID-PR publicist Alla Plotkin and his ICM Partners agent Chris Smith. Sources continue that Cannon has recently “got really into religion” and refers to himself as “Reverend Dr. Cannon.” Though Cannon has not outwardly claimed a specific religion, his recent wardrobe of robes and a turban can possibly lead to some insight.

Some insiders are concerned about Nick Cannon’s mental health, citing his recent actions and mentioned struggles with lupus as reason for worry.

Despite this, Cannon seems to be continuing community work, posing with Black Lives Matter New York activists at a South Bronx charter school.

It looks like Cannon will be speaking up even more and will not be hindered by folks trying to silence him. What do you think of Cannon’s new changes? We’ll continue to keep you updated as we see how they impact his career.

america's got talent , Black Lives Matter , nick cannon

Also On 100.3:

The Best Golden Globe Red Carpet Looks Of All Time

28 photos Launch gallery

The Best Golden Globe Red Carpet Looks Of All Time

Continue reading Report: Nick Cannon Wants To Be Known As ‘Reverend Nick Cannon’

The Best Golden Globe Red Carpet Looks Of All Time

Award season officially begins this weekend! Sunday, January 10th, 2016 is the 73rd Annual Golden Globe Awards.  It airs at 8PM EST on NBC. Can’t wait until Sunday? View our gallery for the most stunning Golden Globe red carpet looks of all time!    

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Pregnant With Twins: Beyonce Shows Off Her Belly…
 2 weeks ago
Obama Disagrees with President Trump’s Executive Order on Immigration
 3 weeks ago
Kareem ‘Biggs’ Burke Reveals The Truth Behind Jay…
 1 month ago
Charleston Shooter Dylan Roof Sentenced to Death
 1 month ago
Year In Review Graphic
Vote On The Top 100 Songs of 2016
 2 months ago
LaTavia Roberson Blasts PEOPLE Magazine Over ‘Bitter’ Destiny’s…
 2 months ago
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
A Petition Is Calling For R Kelly To…
 2 months ago
Breaking: Active Shooter Alert on Ohio State Campus [VIDEO]
 3 months ago
The UCSF Concert For Kids Featuring Bruno Mars
Bruno Mars 24K Magic Shut Down France Music Awards!
 3 months ago
The Street Walker’s National Anthem
 4 months ago
New John Legend “Love Me Now” [video]
 4 months ago
Angry Woman Sets a Vehicle She Thought Was…
 5 months ago
Dayton Man Arrested for Allegedly Trying to Have…
 6 months ago
“The Get Down” Produced By Nas Coming to…
 6 months ago
Photos