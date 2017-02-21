Features
Major Side-Eye: Trump Pledges To Unite Our ‘Divided Country’ At The National Museum of African American History and Culture

19 hours ago

Alea Jo
During his first visit to the National Museum of African American History and Culture, Donald Trump reiterated his plans to “fight bigotry” and unite our “divided” country. In a speech that currently has Twitter up in arms, Trump said “Today and every day of my presidency I pledge to do everything I can to continue that promise of freedom for African-Americans and for every American,” while claiming that his tour is “a meaningful reminder of why we have to fight bigotry and hatred and intolerance.”

“We’re going to bring this country together,” he said. “We have a divided country that’s been divided for many, many years, but we’re going to bring it together.” Watch his speech above and see social media’s response below.

Donald Trump , National Museum of African American History

