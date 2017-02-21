Major Side-Eye: Trump Pledges To Unite Our ‘Divided Country’ At The National Museum of African American History and Culture

During his first visit to the National Museum of African American History and Culture, Donald Trump reiterated his plans to “fight bigotry” and unite our “divided” country. In a speech that currently has Twitter up in arms, Trump said “Today and every day of my presidency I pledge to do everything I can to continue that promise of freedom for African-Americans and for every American,” while claiming that his tour is “a meaningful reminder of why we have to fight bigotry and hatred and intolerance.”

“We’re going to bring this country together,” he said. “We have a divided country that’s been divided for many, many years, but we’re going to bring it together.” Watch his speech above and see social media’s response below.

Trump speaking at African American Museum after his years' long campaign to delegitimize our first African American President. #NeverForgive — Randy Prine (@randyprine) February 21, 2017

Any Bigot can visit Anne Frank Center or African American Museum & lie about their love of humanity Yet a BIGOT is a BIGOT nonethless pic.twitter.com/YH4FHsOblc — Humanity💙v.Trump🚫 (@BlueHumanity) February 21, 2017

Nice of Trump to remove Ben Carson and Omarosa from storage for his trip to the African American Musuem. — Michael Blackman (@ParaComedian09) February 21, 2017

Trump shld stay at the African American Museum. They can build an exhibit around him on racist attempts to delegitimize the 1st black POTUS. — Jeffrey Wright (@jfreewright) February 21, 2017

Trump went to the African-American history museum today. Or, in his mind, definitive proof he's the "least racist person ever." — Jordan Uhl (@JordanUhl) February 21, 2017