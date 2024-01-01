Cincinnati, it’s a sad day our Cincinnati Bengals are out of the playoffs.
The Bengals were eliminated by the Chiefs on Sunday.
The quarter back Browning had this to say after the game.
“I think it sucks to lose when you’re still in the race,” Browning said. “There’s no real crazy insightful comment there, just it sucks to lose any time and especially when you needed that win to keep battling, but like I said, with the standard of the locker room, guys playing through injuries? I think the same thing applies.”
“People are going to keep battling,” Browning said. “And I felt a lot of support throughout the last couple of weeks, especially coming off of the poor performance with the Steelers game, and I don’t feel like anybody was pointing fingers or anything.”
-
Meet Ronald Isley's Wife, Kandy Johnson Isley, Who is Thirty-Five Years Younger Than Him
-
100.3 July 4th BBQ Mixer
-
Doja Cat And SZA Are Intergalactic Queens In ‘Kiss Me More’
-
Ron Isley’s Salt & Pepper Swag Has Aunties Ready To Risk It All
-
Dawn Richard’s Style Evolution From Danity Kane To Rising Electropop Songstress
-
R&B Cincy's 12 Days of Christmas
-
DL’s Top 10 Signs Your Wife Doesn’t Love You Anymore
-
9 Times Tina Turner’s Style Made Her The Queen Of Rock & Roll