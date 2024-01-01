Listen Live
Cincinnati: Bengals Are Out Of The Playoffs

Published on January 1, 2024

Cincinnati, it’s a sad day our Cincinnati Bengals are out of the playoffs.

The Bengals were eliminated by the Chiefs on Sunday.

The quarter back Browning had this to say after the game.

“I think it sucks to lose when you’re still in the race,” Browning said. “There’s no real crazy insightful comment there, just it sucks to lose any time and especially when you needed that win to keep battling, but like I said, with the standard of the locker room, guys playing through injuries? I think the same thing applies.”

“People are going to keep battling,” Browning said. “And I felt a lot of support throughout the last couple of weeks, especially coming off of the poor performance with the Steelers game, and I don’t feel like anybody was pointing fingers or anything.”

