Watch: Keith Ellison Calls For Trump Impeachment Probe

The congressman said Trump has violated a constitutional ban on presidents receiving money from foreign countries.

During the Democratic National Committee chair debated aired Wednesday on CNN, Rep. Keith Ellison (D-Minn.) said President Donald Trump has committed an impeachable act and called for an investigation.

Ellison’s statement was in response to a question about where he stands among congressional Democrats who are divided on the issue. One faction calls for immediate impeachment proceedings, while the other side believes it’s premature.

“I think that Donald Trump has already done a number of things which legitimately raise the question of impeachment,” Ellison said.


He said Trump violated the Constitution’s Emoluments Clause, which bans presidents from receiving payments from foreign countries. The progressive Democrat pointed to the many foreign diplomats who stay at Trump’s District of Columbia hotel.

Impeachment, he said, is “not only about Donald Trump” but about the “integrity of the presidency.”

He continued: “We need to begin investigations not to go after Donald Trump but protect the presidency of the United States to make sure nobody can monetize the presidency and make profit off it for his own gain.”

