Drake: Is The Most Streamed Rapper On Spotify In 2023

Drake ended 2023 as Spotify’s most-streamed rapper.

Chart Data reports that “The Boy” streamed 17.6 billion times last year. Rap Caviar ranked him as Spotify’s most streamed rapper in the middle of 2023, ahead of Eminem, Kanye West, Juice

WRLD,

and XXXTentacion.

Drizzy won, but Metro Boomin’s “Heroes & Villains” was Spotify’s most streamed rap album of 2023. According to reports, it was the only rap album to exceed three billion Spotify streams in 2023.

Also, Chart Data reports that “Paint the Town Red” was Spotify’s most streamed 2023 rap song. Since August, the RCA Records-backed track has had over 730 million audio platform streams.

There are questions about categorizing “Paint the Town Red.” Rap or pop?

The Recording Academy nominated Doja Cat’s song for Best Pop Solo Performance in 2024.

Doja was nominated for Best Melodic Rap Performance and Best Rap Song for “Attention,” which has

garnered over 105 million Spotify streams.