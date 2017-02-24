Features
Home > Features

Caitlyn Jenner Is Shocked That Donald Trump Isn’t Protecting Transgender Rights

She has some words for the president.

3 hours ago

Alea Jo
Leave a comment

Made LA: Moschino Show

Source: Kevin Winter / Getty


Former star athlete, Caitlyn Jenner is speaking out against Donald Trump’s recent rollback of federal protections for transgender students.On Wednesday, the Trump administration lifted federal guidelines initiated by the former Obama administration allowing transgender students to use the public school bathroom and locker rooms that align with their gender identity.

Amidst the decision, Jenner voiced her support for trans kids via Instagram stating, “You are winning. I know it doesn’t feel that way today or every day, but you are winning.” She also called Trump’s decision a “disaster.” You can read and watch her full message below:


Jenner, who has been a long-time Republican, has been very supportive of her party, even claiming Trump would be good for women’s issues.

However, much has happened since Trump took office, with almost all of his executive orders or actions eliciting protest. However, it seems Jenner still has hope for her party.


Jenner has a lot of work to do if she plans on calling out her fellow party members.

caitlyn jenner , Donald Trump , LGBT

Also On 100.3:

The Best Golden Globe Red Carpet Looks Of All Time

28 photos Launch gallery

The Best Golden Globe Red Carpet Looks Of All Time

Continue reading Caitlyn Jenner Is Shocked That Donald Trump Isn’t Protecting Transgender Rights

The Best Golden Globe Red Carpet Looks Of All Time

Award season officially begins this weekend! Sunday, January 10th, 2016 is the 73rd Annual Golden Globe Awards.  It airs at 8PM EST on NBC. Can’t wait until Sunday? View our gallery for the most stunning Golden Globe red carpet looks of all time!    

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Bronzeville
Trending
‘Bronzeville’ Ep. 3: The Copeland Gang Investigates A…
 3 days ago
Trump On Track To Surpass Obama In Travel Expenses
 3 days ago
Pregnant With Twins: Beyonce Shows Off Her Belly…
 3 weeks ago
Obama Disagrees with President Trump’s Executive Order on Immigration
 4 weeks ago
Kareem ‘Biggs’ Burke Reveals The Truth Behind Jay…
 1 month ago
Charleston Shooter Dylan Roof Sentenced to Death
 1 month ago
Year In Review Graphic
Vote On The Top 100 Songs of 2016
 2 months ago
LaTavia Roberson Blasts PEOPLE Magazine Over ‘Bitter’ Destiny’s…
 2 months ago
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
A Petition Is Calling For R Kelly To…
 2 months ago
Breaking: Active Shooter Alert on Ohio State Campus [VIDEO]
 3 months ago
The UCSF Concert For Kids Featuring Bruno Mars
Bruno Mars 24K Magic Shut Down France Music Awards!
 3 months ago
The Street Walker’s National Anthem
 4 months ago
New John Legend “Love Me Now” [video]
 5 months ago
Angry Woman Sets a Vehicle She Thought Was…
 6 months ago
Photos