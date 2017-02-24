Entertainment
Janet Jackson’s Ex-Mother In Law Says She Has Proof Of The Star’s Secret Daughter

These rumors have been swirling for years!

3 hours ago

Nia Noelle
2015 BET Awards - Show

Source: JC Olivera / Getty


Just months after Janet Jackson gave birth to her first child, or so we thought, rumors are swirling that the singer’s alleged secret daughter has been found after 31 years.

Inside Edition reports that Jackson’s former mother-in-law, Etterlene DeBarge, mother of singer James DeBarge, claims to have evidence which can prove that Janet has a secret daughter. In an exclusive interview, Etterlene recalled her conversation with Jackson about the alleged pregnancy three decades ago. Correspondent Les Trent asked DeBarge, “So you asked her if she was pregnant?” DeBarge responded, “I told her she was pregnant; I didn’t ask her. I said, ‘Girl, you pregnant. Look how fat you’re getting.’ She just laughed it off. She never denied it.” 


Jackson’s ex-mother-in-law revealed that she has been contacted by several women over the years claiming to be Jackson’s secret daughter, but one day, she heard from a woman she thought could be a match. She continued, “I told her, ‘The proof is in the pudding. Let’s go get a DNA test.’ The DNA test results showed the probability of relatedness if 96.7 percent.”

After meeting with 31-year-old Tiffany, last year at an airport in Grand Rapids, Michigan, Etterlene says they felt an instant connection. She added the she deeply believes Tiffany is her granddaughter and the child of Janet Jackson and her son.

Janet Jackson has yet to report on the allegations. Thoughts?

