Simone Biles Set To Compete On ‘Dancing With The Stars’ Season 24

With Biles apart of the competition, the other cast members really don't stand a chance.

10 hours ago

Danielle Jennings
Last summer Simone Biles won all our hearts with her astonishing, record-breaking turn at the 2016 Rio Olympics where she won a whopping five gold medals. Since then, she has enjoyed a whirlwind of TV and event appearances, frequent red carpet moments and she even got the opportunity to meet Barack and Michelle Obama. Well now she has another big announcement that will require her to strap on her dancing shoes.

GYMNASTICS-OLY-2016-RIO-TRAINING

Source: EMMANUEL DUNAND / Getty


The cast for Season 24 of ABC’s hit reality competition show Dancing with the Stars has officially been unveiled and Olympic gold medalist Simone Biles will be in the running to grab the coveted mirror ball trophy. Like her Olympic gymnastics teammate Laurie Hernandez, who won last season of ‘DWTS,’ Biles is ready to give it her all and make it all the way to the end.

As reported by Entertainment Tonight, Biles will be in good company on this season of ‘DWTS,’ as the legendary Mr. T has also been added to the cast and will mark his first television appearance since 2014.

Meanwhile Biles expressed interest in competing on ‘DWTS’ last season, but prior commitments kept her away. She stated to Entertainment Tonight at the time:

“I would love to [join DWTS], but the fall season won’t work because [of] the tour,” said the 19-year-old gymnast, who was scheduled to participate in Kellogg’s Tour of Gymnastics Champions from September through November. “If I could do the spring season, I would love to do that!”

“I think [I’d like to dance with] Sasha [Farber],” she revealed. “I think it would be cool to be with Sasha.”

Well it looks like she got her wish! As of now, the rest of the season 24 cast is being kept under wraps, but will be revealed shortly. The season premiere of ‘DWTS’ airs March 20 on ABC.

 

