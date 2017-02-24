Must-See: Exclusive Images Of Elise Neal In ‘Logan’

is set to make his final appearance as Wolverine in Logan, hitting theaters everywhere Friday, March 3rd. The film is getting a tremendous amount of buzz ans critical acclaim.

I was able to see the first 40 minutes and it’s on track to be the best film in the franchise. The movie stars Hugh Jackman, Patrick Stewart, Elise Neal, Eriq La Salle and many more. To hold you over until next week, here are exclusive images from of two of our favorites, Elise Neal and Eriq La Salle as Will and Kathryn Munson.

I can’t tell you much about the film because I don’t want to ruin the surprises but, as we know, things in the near future start to go crazy.

Check out this trailer and be sure to go check out LOGAN next Friday.

Also On 100.3: