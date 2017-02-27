‘Moonlight’ Got Steve Harvey’d At the Oscars And We’re Speechless

Photo by

Entertainment
Home > Entertainment

‘Moonlight’ Got Steve Harvey’d At the Oscars And We’re Speechless

The film won Best Picture, BTW.

10 hours ago

Bella Ramalho
Leave a comment

89th Annual Academy Awards - Show

Source: Kevin Winter / Getty


So, WTF just happened??

In the strangest way possible, Moonlight has won the Oscar for Best Picture. But the big moment was marred by chaos when Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway, who presented the award, wrongfully announced La La Land as the winner. Several moments after the cast and creators of La La Land took the stage in celebration, there was an awkward pause as the reality of the situation dawned on them: Moonlight had, in fact, won.

The room, and everyone at home watched in shock, made clear by the reactions on social media.

Congratulations Moonlight for the much deserved win, but not without a historic level of Academy Awards drama.

SOURCE: Twitter

Barry Jenkins , janelle monae , Mahershala Ali , Moonlight

Also On 100.3:

The Best Golden Globe Red Carpet Looks Of All Time

28 photos Launch gallery

The Best Golden Globe Red Carpet Looks Of All Time

Continue reading ‘Moonlight’ Got Steve Harvey’d At the Oscars And We’re Speechless

The Best Golden Globe Red Carpet Looks Of All Time

Award season officially begins this weekend! Sunday, January 10th, 2016 is the 73rd Annual Golden Globe Awards.  It airs at 8PM EST on NBC. Can’t wait until Sunday? View our gallery for the most stunning Golden Globe red carpet looks of all time!    

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Bronzeville
Trending
‘Bronzeville’ Ep. 3: The Copeland Gang Investigates A…
 6 days ago
Trump On Track To Surpass Obama In Travel Expenses
 6 days ago
Pregnant With Twins: Beyonce Shows Off Her Belly…
 4 weeks ago
Obama Disagrees with President Trump’s Executive Order on Immigration
 4 weeks ago
Kareem ‘Biggs’ Burke Reveals The Truth Behind Jay…
 2 months ago
Charleston Shooter Dylan Roof Sentenced to Death
 2 months ago
Year In Review Graphic
Vote On The Top 100 Songs of 2016
 2 months ago
LaTavia Roberson Blasts PEOPLE Magazine Over ‘Bitter’ Destiny’s…
 2 months ago
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
A Petition Is Calling For R Kelly To…
 2 months ago
Breaking: Active Shooter Alert on Ohio State Campus [VIDEO]
 3 months ago
The UCSF Concert For Kids Featuring Bruno Mars
Bruno Mars 24K Magic Shut Down France Music Awards!
 4 months ago
The Street Walker’s National Anthem
 4 months ago
New John Legend “Love Me Now” [video]
 5 months ago
Angry Woman Sets a Vehicle She Thought Was…
 6 months ago
Photos