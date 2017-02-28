HBCU Presidents Take Trump To Task For Federal Help

Photo by

National
Home > National

HBCU Presidents Take Trump To Task For Federal Help

Leaders expressed the need for more Republican support in getting grants and ensuring the welfare of universities during a meeting Monday.

14 hours ago

Alea Jo
Leave a comment

Leaders from the nation’s historically Black colleges and universities met with President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence Monday to press needs for funding and federal support, reports The Seattle Times.

From The Seattle Times:

The nation’s historically black colleges and universities are pushing for President Donald Trump to set aside more federal contracts and grants for their schools, and take a greater hand in their welfare by moving responsibility for a key program for those colleges to the White House.

The college presidents, as well as the United Negro College Fund, the Thurgood Marshall College Fund and other HBCU advocates, planned to express their support for migrating the White House Initiative on HBCUs from the Education Department to the White House itself. Such a move would give the initiative “greater impact for our institutions,” said Johnny Taylor, head of the Thurgood Marshall College Fund, a nonprofit organization which has supported public historically black colleges and universities since 1987.

“Anything that the Trump administration could do to channel more federal dollars in form of grants and contracts to and through the HBCUs would really benefit our institutions and in many cases, our communities, as well,” said Mickey L. Burnim, president of Bowie State University, in Bowie, Md.

Outgoing Morehouse College President John Silvanus Wilson Jr., whose contract was not renewed last month by the board of trustees at the all-male college, attended the meeting and said that Trump’s reported upcoming executive order for HBCUs should focus on science, technology, engineering and math or STEM programs, reports NBC News.

Leaders also plan to meet with GOP lawmakers on Tuesday, Feb. 28.

SOURCE: The Seattle TimesNBC News

SEE ALSO:

Savannah State Cheerleading Squad Is First HBCU To Capture Title

Black College Leaders Plan Meeting With Trump, GOP Lawmakers

22 Illustrious HBCU Alums

22 photos Launch gallery

22 Illustrious HBCU Alums

Continue reading 22 Illustrious HBCU Alums

22 Illustrious HBCU Alums

Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) are cornerstones of the African-American community and their graduates have shaped national politics, entertainment, business and academia. There are 106 HBCUs across the nation and each one provides a culturally rich and exemplary academic experience for their diverse and highly motivated students. In this photo gallery, <a href="http://newsone.com">NewsOne.com</a&gt; recognizes HBCU graduates who have been successful leaders and trailblazers in their respective fields. While this list is by no means comprehensive, it is an eclectic sampling of the greatness that our HBCUs produce.

DONALD TRUMP AND BLACKS , donald trump and education , HBCU funding , HBCUs

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Bronzeville
Trending
‘Bronzeville’ Ep. 3: The Copeland Gang Investigates A…
 7 days ago
Trump On Track To Surpass Obama In Travel Expenses
 7 days ago
Pregnant With Twins: Beyonce Shows Off Her Belly…
 4 weeks ago
Obama Disagrees with President Trump’s Executive Order on Immigration
 4 weeks ago
Kareem ‘Biggs’ Burke Reveals The Truth Behind Jay…
 2 months ago
Charleston Shooter Dylan Roof Sentenced to Death
 2 months ago
Year In Review Graphic
Vote On The Top 100 Songs of 2016
 2 months ago
LaTavia Roberson Blasts PEOPLE Magazine Over ‘Bitter’ Destiny’s…
 2 months ago
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
A Petition Is Calling For R Kelly To…
 2 months ago
Breaking: Active Shooter Alert on Ohio State Campus [VIDEO]
 3 months ago
The UCSF Concert For Kids Featuring Bruno Mars
Bruno Mars 24K Magic Shut Down France Music Awards!
 4 months ago
The Street Walker’s National Anthem
 4 months ago
New John Legend “Love Me Now” [video]
 5 months ago
Angry Woman Sets a Vehicle She Thought Was…
 6 months ago
Photos