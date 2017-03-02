How Much Pee Is REALLY In A Pool?!

We now know about how much urine is in the average swimming pool! A chemist at the University of Alberta did the research and believes a commercial size swimming pool has about 20-gallons of urine in it. A residential pool has about 2-gallons. BTW, summer is a little more than 100 days away. Ready to take a dip?

source: 24/7newssource

