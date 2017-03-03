Maryland High School Students Protest Racist Social Media Post

Photo by

National
Home > National

Maryland High School Students Protest Racist Social Media Post

This is ‘no joking matter,’ says student protester.

5 hours ago

Alea Jo
Leave a comment

More than 200 students at Eastern Technical High School in Essex, Maryland gathered Thursday morning to express their anger over a racist picture from their school posted on social media by a fellow student, CBS News Baltimore reports.

“The principal and staff decided to allow the students of all races and ethnicities to come together for a peaceful protest to speak out to what they saw as blatantly racist,” a spokesman for Baltimore County Schools said, according to the news outlet.

CBS Baltimore said this image went viral after it was posted.

The media outlet blurred out the racial slur written in the sand of the baseball diamond. A caption below the epithet says “baseball is a white mans sport.”

School officials said the student responsible for posting the image was disciplined but declined to give any details, said the news station.

At the demonstration, “Black people came up to give testimonials, prayers. Christians came up. Muslims came up. Everybody came up to represent, not only this as a student body, but our school to show that we’re not racist,” senior Mark Buckland told WBAL-TV.

Another student protester said, “They just claim that it was a joke, but this type of stuff is not really a joking matter,” CBS Baltimore reported.

SOURCE:  CBS News Baltimore, WBAL-TV

SEE ALSO:

Teens Sentenced To Read Books After Vandalizing Historic Black School, Seriously?

Prosecutor Charges White Teen For Posting Racist Video Of Black Classmate

55 Photos To Make You Miss The Obamas

54 photos Launch gallery

55 Photos To Make You Miss The Obamas

Continue reading 55 Photos To Make You Miss The Obamas

55 Photos To Make You Miss The Obamas

Baltimore County Schools , Racist social media post , students protest racism

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Bronzeville
Trending
‘Bronzeville’ Ep. 3: The Copeland Gang Investigates A…
 1 week ago
Trump On Track To Surpass Obama In Travel Expenses
 1 week ago
Pregnant With Twins: Beyonce Shows Off Her Belly…
 4 weeks ago
Obama Disagrees with President Trump’s Executive Order on Immigration
 1 month ago
Kareem ‘Biggs’ Burke Reveals The Truth Behind Jay…
 2 months ago
Charleston Shooter Dylan Roof Sentenced to Death
 2 months ago
Year In Review Graphic
Vote On The Top 100 Songs of 2016
 2 months ago
LaTavia Roberson Blasts PEOPLE Magazine Over ‘Bitter’ Destiny’s…
 2 months ago
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
A Petition Is Calling For R Kelly To…
 2 months ago
Breaking: Active Shooter Alert on Ohio State Campus [VIDEO]
 3 months ago
The UCSF Concert For Kids Featuring Bruno Mars
Bruno Mars 24K Magic Shut Down France Music Awards!
 4 months ago
The Street Walker’s National Anthem
 4 months ago
New John Legend “Love Me Now” [video]
 5 months ago
Angry Woman Sets a Vehicle She Thought Was…
 6 months ago
Photos