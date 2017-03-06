Crime never sleeps, but justice never dies! Experience the directorial debut of Shawn “CLOWN” Crahan from the band SLIPKNOT in the EXTREME thriller OFFICER DOWNE, starring KIM COATES. Adapted from the graphic novel by Joe Casey and Chris Burnham, OFFICER DOWNE features a repeatedly resurrected policeman and a twisted group of barbaric super-villains that are making critics say… “IF YOU THOUGHT DEADPOOL WAS SICK, YOU AIN’T SEEN NOTHIN’ YET!” Own OFFICER DOWNE on Blu-ray, DVD or Digital HD from Magnet Releasing.

