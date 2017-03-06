So Sad! Two Florida Men Argue Online Then Meet Up In Person To Kill Each Other

Twitter fingers really turned into trigger fingers on Saturday leaving two Florida men shot and killed.

The Florida Times Union reports that 25-year-old Canyon Charles Molitor and 20-year-old Elroi Ishmael Ashley are dead after agreeing to meet to settle a beef they had. After meeting face-to-face outside a St. Augustine convenience store, the two men got into a verbal argument, which led to gunfire. Molitor suffered multiple gunshot wounds and died at the scene around 10 a.m., while Elroi Ishmael Ashley was shot at least once, and initially fled the scene of the shooting.



Officials revealed that St. Johns County sheriff’s detectives located Ashley’s vehicle in the parking lot of Flagler Hospital, where Ashley was being treated, but he died after being taken into surgery. St. Johns County Sheriff’s Cmdr. Chuck Mulligan said officers were still investigating what prompted the initial argument.

Our condolences go out to their family and friends.

