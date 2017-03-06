More changes headed to Facebook! The social site is trying out a dislike button for Messenger chats. The new thumbs-down emoji is one of several being tested. Others include an emoji with hearts for eyes to mean love and an open-mouthed emoji to say “wow.” Reportedly, you will not be able to “dislike” content posted on Facebook’s News Feed.

Follow me on Snapchat, Instagram, and Twitter: MistyJRadio

source: 24/7 newssource

Also On 100.3: