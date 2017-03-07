Features
Home > Features

Say What? Student Suspended After Being Called The N-Word And Other Racial Slurs

Watch.

Written By: Alea Jo

1 day ago
Leave a comment

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ih0yhZaXcLI

Fifteen-year-old Micah Speed and his mother are not happy that a video of the teen being attacked has gone viral.

The video posted on Instagram appears to show an altercation between Speed and another student at Wake Forest High School on Friday. You can see one student pulling down another student from behind multiple times and one being grabbed by his backpack and thrown backwards while walking down a crowded hallway.

According to students at the school, it was Micah who pulled the other to the floor, however, he was defending himself against racial harassment that school leaders haven’t dealt with. He told ABC 11 that he wants everyone who saw the video to know he is not a violent person. Micah said, “I want to say I’m not a violent person. That’s not who I am. Everybody who’s known me and that knows me currently knows that I try to avoid confrontation and I usually laugh things off, but I was just pushed over the breaking point.”

He added, “He said things like. I need to name my son ‘Convict’ and ‘Crackhead’ because that’s what they’ll grow up to be. He threw the N-word around very loosely, said things that I looked like I bathed in coffee beans and dirt.” Speed was suspended 10 days due to the incident, but students protested after every period to show their support for him and asked school leaders to bring him back, causing his suspension to be reduced to 5 days.

The school district is currently investigating the incident. Meanwhile, a Change.org petition asking for the other student to be suspended has more than 1,300 signatures.

 

bullying , fight , harrassment , High School , race , wake forest

Also On 100.3:

The Best Golden Globe Red Carpet Looks Of All Time

28 photos Launch gallery

The Best Golden Globe Red Carpet Looks Of All Time

Continue reading Say What? Student Suspended After Being Called The N-Word And Other Racial Slurs

The Best Golden Globe Red Carpet Looks Of All Time

Award season officially begins this weekend! Sunday, January 10th, 2016 is the 73rd Annual Golden Globe Awards.  It airs at 8PM EST on NBC. Can’t wait until Sunday? View our gallery for the most stunning Golden Globe red carpet looks of all time!    

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Bronzeville
Trending
‘Bronzeville’ Ep. 3: The Copeland Gang Investigates A…
 2 weeks ago
Trump On Track To Surpass Obama In Travel Expenses
 2 weeks ago
Pregnant With Twins: Beyonce Shows Off Her Belly…
 1 month ago
Obama Disagrees with President Trump’s Executive Order on Immigration
 1 month ago
Kareem ‘Biggs’ Burke Reveals The Truth Behind Jay…
 2 months ago
Charleston Shooter Dylan Roof Sentenced to Death
 2 months ago
Year In Review Graphic
Vote On The Top 100 Songs of 2016
 2 months ago
LaTavia Roberson Blasts PEOPLE Magazine Over ‘Bitter’ Destiny’s…
 2 months ago
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
A Petition Is Calling For R Kelly To…
 2 months ago
Breaking: Active Shooter Alert on Ohio State Campus [VIDEO]
 3 months ago
The UCSF Concert For Kids Featuring Bruno Mars
Bruno Mars 24K Magic Shut Down France Music Awards!
 4 months ago
The Street Walker’s National Anthem
 5 months ago
New John Legend “Love Me Now” [video]
 5 months ago
Angry Woman Sets a Vehicle She Thought Was…
 6 months ago
Photos