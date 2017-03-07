Today Is The 52nd Anniversary Of The Selma March

Today marks the 52nd anniversary of one of the most important civil rights events in American history!! On this very day in 1965 state troopers attacked civil rights marchers at the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma, Alabama. This event became known as “Bloody Sunday,” and gave momentum to the passage of the Voting Rights Act. The NAACP president says voter rights are worse now, than they were 52-years-ago!

source: 24/7 newssource

