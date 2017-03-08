Entertainment
Home > Entertainment

Faizon Love Airport Assault Videos Released [VIDEO]

Written By: Nia Noelle

55 mins ago
Leave a comment
Premiere Of Universal Pictures' 'Couples Retreat' - Arrivals

Source: Jason Merritt / Getty

Tuesday March 7th actor and comedian  Faizon Love was arrested at the John Glenn Columbus International Airport in Columbus after a physical altercation with a valet attendant.  Love was caught on airport surveillance grabbing the man by the neck and throwing him to the ground and into a desk.


And of course an onlooker got video as well


Love was arrested and arraigned in court Wednesday morning.  He was videoing being released by NBC4 reporter Dan Pearlman


Love will be performing at the Funny Bone March 15th.

RELATED STORY: Faizon Love Arrested At Columbus Airport


Hip-Hop Behind Bars: 24 Rappers Who Did Jail Time

24 photos Launch gallery

Hip-Hop Behind Bars: 24 Rappers Who Did Jail Time

Continue reading Faizon Love Airport Assault Videos Released [VIDEO]

Hip-Hop Behind Bars: 24 Rappers Who Did Jail Time

arrested , Columbus airport , faizon love

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Bronzeville
Trending
‘Bronzeville’ Ep. 3: The Copeland Gang Investigates A…
 2 weeks ago
Trump On Track To Surpass Obama In Travel Expenses
 2 weeks ago
Pregnant With Twins: Beyonce Shows Off Her Belly…
 1 month ago
Obama Disagrees with President Trump’s Executive Order on Immigration
 1 month ago
Kareem ‘Biggs’ Burke Reveals The Truth Behind Jay…
 2 months ago
Charleston Shooter Dylan Roof Sentenced to Death
 2 months ago
Year In Review Graphic
Vote On The Top 100 Songs of 2016
 2 months ago
LaTavia Roberson Blasts PEOPLE Magazine Over ‘Bitter’ Destiny’s…
 2 months ago
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
A Petition Is Calling For R Kelly To…
 2 months ago
Breaking: Active Shooter Alert on Ohio State Campus [VIDEO]
 3 months ago
The UCSF Concert For Kids Featuring Bruno Mars
Bruno Mars 24K Magic Shut Down France Music Awards!
 4 months ago
The Street Walker’s National Anthem
 5 months ago
New John Legend “Love Me Now” [video]
 5 months ago
Angry Woman Sets a Vehicle She Thought Was…
 6 months ago
Photos