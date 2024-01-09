‘Purple Rain’ Being Made Into Broadway Play
The 1984 Prince movie Purple Rain is being made into a Broadway musical.
Like the movie, it will follow a young artist known as ‘The Kid’ and his rise to stardom while dealing with abusive parents and feuding with rival musicians.
Naturally, the play will be packed with classic Prince songs like “Darling Nikki”, “I Would Die 4 U”, and the title track.
No timeline for the show’s debut has been announced.
- What other rock stars would make a great Broadway musical?
