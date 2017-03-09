Features
‘American Idol’ Contestant ‘Decided to Be Heterosexual’ After Two Years of Lesbianism…Because of God

La'Porsha Renae is being slammed on social media.

Written By: Alea Jo

3 hours ago
FOX's 'American Idol' Season 15 - Top 3 To 2

Source: FOX / Getty


American Idol singer La’Porsha Renae is causing controversy once again.

Less than a year ago, the runner up for the popular singing competition caused outrage when she said, “I am one of the people who don’t really agree with that lifestyle. I wasn’t brought up that way. It wasn’t how I was raised.” She further explains that she has “a lot of friends and a lot of people that I love dearly who are gay and homosexual and they’re such sweet, nice people.”

When Renae received backlash, she responded with an apology stating, “I can understand when I read it back why people were offended and for that I deeply apologize because I wasn’t trying to offend anyone by what I said, I was just trying to honestly answer a question that actually caught me off-guard.” She further states, “It was supposed to be an interview about singing, and it became political and I’m not a political person, at all.”

Today, it seems like folks still aren’t accepting Renae’s apology. When someone, once again, accused her of homophobia, she tweeted, “Phobia is a fear. I’m not afraid of homosexuals, nor do I hate them. I respect and love EVERYONE.”

Then, in an unexpected revelation, Renae confessed that she was once “homosexual for 2 years.” But then she chose a belief system that felt true to her spirit, or in other words, she chose to be heterosexual.

When users tried to convince her that sexuality wasn’t a choice, Renea had some words for them:

Renae later sent a long clarification to The Huffington Post, saying “I decided to be heterosexual because I felt like that’s the life God intended me to live. My response to your skepticism is that many people walk many different strokes of life.” She continues, “Some people believe they chose homosexuality and some believe they didn’t. Who’s to say one is wrong? It’s not fair to generalize anyone’s sexuality or walk of life.”

You can read her full response here. 

 

