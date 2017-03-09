The Bad Boy Documentry Release Date!

The Bad Boy Records documentary is set to be released next month. The documentary chronicles two of the Bad Boy reunion shows at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn last year. It’s called “Can’t Stop, Won’t Stop: The Bad Boy Story” and will also look at the first 20-years of Bad Boy Records, and feature appearances from Mase, The Lox, Lil Kim, Total, 112 and Diddy. The film will officially debut at the Tribeca Film Festival in New York in April.

source: 24/7newssource

