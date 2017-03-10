Daylight Savings Time Lead To Car Accidents?

A few studies looking at groggy drivers indicate the Monday after time change can be tricky on the roads. In 2014, researchers found increased fatal traffic crash risks increased the day after daylight saving time. The study determined it was a lack of sleep that drove the crash increase. Some researchers are advocating for year-round daylight saving time. Don’t forget to set your clocks ahead one hour Sunday morning at 2:00am.

source: 24/7 newssource

