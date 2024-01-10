Netflix: Releases ‘Shirley’ Teaser [VIDEO]

CLOSE
Netflix Releases ‘Shirley’ Teaser
A teaser trailer for the new biopic on Shirley Chisolm, Shirley, has been released.
The biopic stars Regina King as Chislom, the first Black congresswoman who ran for President in 1972.
Terrance Howard, Lance Reddick, Brad James, and more are also part of the project.
Shirley will premiere on Netflix on March 22.
- What three biopics would you recommend people watch?
More from 100.3
-
Meet Ronald Isley's Wife, Kandy Johnson Isley, Who is Thirty-Five Years Younger Than Him
-
100.3 July 4th BBQ Mixer
-
Doja Cat And SZA Are Intergalactic Queens In ‘Kiss Me More’
-
Ron Isley’s Salt & Pepper Swag Has Aunties Ready To Risk It All
-
Rickey Smiley Responds to Katt Williams’s Viral Interview With Shannon Sharpe
-
5 Reasons Janet Jackson Is Undoubtedly The Queen Of Pop
-
OHIO: John Legend Releases New Single 'Don't Need To Sleep'
-
Rhythm on the River Entertainment/Performance Schedule