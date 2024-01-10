Listen Live
Fa Sho Celebrity News

Netflix: Releases ‘Shirley’ Teaser [VIDEO]

Netflix: Releases ‘Shirley’ Teaser [VIDEO]

Published on January 10, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

2024 Urban One Honors
Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage 2024 Graphics
100.3 Featured Video
CLOSE
Netflix Releases ‘Shirley’ Teaser
A teaser trailer for the new biopic on Shirley Chisolm, Shirley, has been released.
The biopic stars Regina King as Chislom, the first Black congresswoman who ran for President in 1972.
Terrance Howard, Lance Reddick, Brad James, and more are also part of the project.
Shirley will premiere on Netflix on March 22.
  • What three biopics would you recommend people watch?

RELATED TAGS

NetFlix Releases

More from 100.3

100.3

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close