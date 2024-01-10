Netflix: Releases ‘Shirley’ Teaser [VIDEO]

100.3 Featured Video CLOSE

Netflix Releases ‘Shirley’ Teaser

A teaser trailer for the new biopic on Shirley Chisolm, Shirley, has been released.

The biopic stars Regina King as Chislom, the first Black congresswoman who ran for President in 1972.

Terrance Howard, Lance Reddick, Brad James, and more are also part of the project.

Shirley will premiere on Netflix on March 22.