CLOSE
Hip Hop Is the Top Genre of 2023
Despite a slow start to 2023, hip-hop ended the year on a high note and was crowned the top music genre in 2023.
According to numbers from Chart Data, “R&B/Hip Hop was the #1 genre in the U.S. with 277.27 million album equivalents sold.”
Sales of hip-hop music didn’t pick up until July 2023 and continued to rise for the rest of the year.
- What were your favorite hip-hop albums of 2023?
- What are your thoughts on the state of hip-hop?
More from 100.3
-
100.3 July 4th BBQ Mixer
-
Ron Isley’s Salt & Pepper Swag Has Aunties Ready To Risk It All
-
Rickey Smiley Responds to Katt Williams’s Viral Interview With Shannon Sharpe
-
Doja Cat And SZA Are Intergalactic Queens In ‘Kiss Me More’
-
Meet Ronald Isley's Wife, Kandy Johnson Isley, Who is Thirty-Five Years Younger Than Him
-
5 Reasons Janet Jackson Is Undoubtedly The Queen Of Pop
-
OHIO: John Legend Releases New Single 'Don't Need To Sleep'
-
Sza Enlists Justin Bieber And Woody McClain As Her Eye Candy In ‘Snooze’ Video