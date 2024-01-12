100.3 Featured Video CLOSE

Hip Hop Is the Top Genre of 2023

Despite a slow start to 2023, hip-hop ended the year on a high note and was crowned the top music genre in 2023.

According to numbers from Chart Data, “R&B/Hip Hop was the #1 genre in the U.S. with 277.27 million album equivalents sold.”

Sales of hip-hop music didn’t pick up until July 2023 and continued to rise for the rest of the year.