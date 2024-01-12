Listen Live
Hip Hop: Is The Top Genre Of 2023

Published on January 12, 2024

Hip Hop Is the Top Genre of 2023
Despite a slow start to 2023, hip-hop ended the year on a high note and was crowned the top music genre in 2023.
According to numbers from Chart Data, “R&B/Hip Hop was the #1 genre in the U.S. with 277.27 million album equivalents sold.”
Sales of hip-hop music didn’t pick up until July 2023 and continued to rise for the rest of the year.
  • What were your favorite hip-hop albums of 2023?
  • What are your thoughts on the state of hip-hop?

