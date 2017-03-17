Tyrese Blasts Women With Weaves And Plastic Surgery: ‘You Look Like A Manufactured Clown’

Who knew that Tyrese was an expert on women’s beauty?

The singer took to Instagram to criticize women who wear weaves or have gotten any type of cosmetic enhancements. He wrote, “I just feel the need to send a message to all of these ‘type’ of ladies, all races of ladies, who just think dudes are just STUPID?? WE KNOW the difference in real hair and fake clips-ons, we know eyelash extensions… you guys are really starting to go TOO FAR with manufactured beauty — fake lips, skinny nose barely can even breathe through your own nostrils. I’m not trying to be mean I’m just sending a message that US REAL MEN SEE THE BULLS**T and IF He decide to rock with you it’s just cause they wanna get one off. No one will EVER take you serious… [because] you look like a manufactured clown.”

The newly married actor continued, “Shout to #TeamNatural #TeamSquats and #TeamTakeMeAsIAm #TeamMatureEnoughToConsiderHarshTruth because you’re single doesn’t mean you’re lonely. Know this… H**s, sluts, tramps are never without a man… You’re single cause YOU have standard[s] and know your actual value.”

In other words, the misogyny is real for the Manology author.