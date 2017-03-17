Entertainment
Tyrese Blasts Women With Weaves And Plastic Surgery: ‘You Look Like A Manufactured Clown’

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 1 day ago
Source: VALERIE MACON / Getty


Who knew that Tyrese was an expert on women’s beauty?

The singer took to Instagram to criticize women who wear weaves or have gotten any type of cosmetic enhancements. He wrote, “I just feel the need to send a message to all of these ‘type’ of ladies, all races of ladies, who just think dudes are just STUPID?? WE KNOW the difference in real hair and fake clips-ons, we know eyelash extensions… you guys are really starting to go TOO FAR with manufactured beauty — fake lips, skinny nose barely can even breathe through your own nostrils. I’m not trying to be mean I’m just sending a message that US REAL MEN SEE THE BULLS**T and IF He decide to rock with you it’s just cause they wanna get one off. No one will EVER take you serious… [because] you look like a manufactured clown.”

The newly married actor continued, “Shout to #TeamNatural #TeamSquats and #TeamTakeMeAsIAm #TeamMatureEnoughToConsiderHarshTruth because you’re single doesn’t mean you’re lonely. Know this… H**s, sluts, tramps are never without a man… You’re single cause YOU have standard[s] and know your actual value.”

In other words, the misogyny is real for the Manology author.

 

SMH: Tyrese Attacked On Social Media For Not Marrying A 'Black' Woman

8 photos Launch gallery

SMH: Tyrese Attacked On Social Media For Not Marrying A 'Black' Woman

Continue reading SMH: Tyrese Attacked On Social Media For Not Marrying A ‘Black’ Woman

SMH: Tyrese Attacked On Social Media For Not Marrying A 'Black' Woman

Black Women have an age old argument that black men prefer to date outside of their race as oppose to getting with a sista. So when black celebs like Tyrese, who publicly speaks about black love and black lives, marries a woman who doesn't look what some would consider black enough, black women waste no time putting them on blast. Fans of the singer slammed him on social media after he posted a photo of his new wife, referring to her as a black queen. Although, in Tyrese's case, his wife is is Ecuadorian, Jamaican and African-American, Twitter jumped to conclusion just based on the photo alone. What's new? Check out what a few Twitter users had to say about Mrs. Gibson.

