Protesters Fly Confederate Flag Next To NCAA Tournament Venue In South Carolina

Photo by

National
Home > National

Protesters Fly Confederate Flag Next To NCAA Tournament Venue In South Carolina

After the incident, the NCAA released a statement that condemned the protest.

Written By: NewsOne Staff

Posted 20 hours ago
Leave a comment

A

Confederate flag was spotted flying at a parking garage adjacent to the Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina, where men’s NCAA Tournament games were being held, reports Yahoo Sports.

The flag was reportedly flown by a group of protesters who wanted to taint the tournament’s return to the state.

From Yahoo Sports:

They flew a large Confederate flag from the back of a pickup truck located atop a parking garage adjacent to the arena where two second-round games are being played Sunday evening.

The Associated Press reported that Greenville police had the protesters move the truck about 50 feet away, citing safety concerns if the flag tipped over. The protesters told the Associated Press they hope to make their presence known to the NCAA.

For more than a decade, the NCAA refused to host major championship events in South Carolina because of the Confederate flag’s presence on statehouse grounds in Columbia. The state only became eligible to bid to host again after the flag was officially removed in July 2015, just weeks after white supremacist Dylann Roof shot nine African-American people to death in a Charleston church.

The NCAA released a statement on Sunday about the Confederate flag protest, reports the outlet. In the statement NCAA senior vice president of basketball, Dan Gavitt, said that the NCAA is committed to making sure that the games are “safe” and “accessible” for all.

SOURCE: Yahoo Sports

SEE ALSO:

Court Approves Removal Of Controversial New Orleans Confederate Monuments

North Carolina School Board Declines Request To Ban Confederate Flag

40 Black Men & Youths Who Were Killed By Police

37 photos Launch gallery

40 Black Men & Youths Who Were Killed By Police

Continue reading 40 Black Men & Youths Who Were Killed By Police

40 Black Men & Youths Who Were Killed By Police

college basketball , Confederate Flag , NCAA , NCAA Tournament , South Carolina

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
No Charges For Prison Guards Who Allegedly Boiled…
 21 hours ago
Bronzeville
Trending
‘Bronzeville’ Ep. 3: The Copeland Gang Investigates A…
 4 weeks ago
Trump On Track To Surpass Obama In Travel Expenses
 4 weeks ago
Pregnant With Twins: Beyonce Shows Off Her Belly…
 2 months ago
Obama Disagrees with President Trump’s Executive Order on Immigration
 2 months ago
Kareem ‘Biggs’ Burke Reveals The Truth Behind Jay…
 2 months ago
Charleston Shooter Dylan Roof Sentenced to Death
 2 months ago
Year In Review Graphic
Vote On The Top 100 Songs of 2016
 3 months ago
LaTavia Roberson Blasts PEOPLE Magazine Over ‘Bitter’ Destiny’s…
 3 months ago
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
A Petition Is Calling For R Kelly To…
 3 months ago
Breaking: Active Shooter Alert on Ohio State Campus [VIDEO]
 4 months ago
The UCSF Concert For Kids Featuring Bruno Mars
Bruno Mars 24K Magic Shut Down France Music Awards!
 4 months ago
The Street Walker’s National Anthem
 5 months ago
New John Legend “Love Me Now” [video]
 5 months ago
Photos