The Roots Brought Out Brandy During SXSW Performance (Video)

Some of our favorite artist have been performing at SXSW in Austin, TX.

Saturday night, The Roots surprised guests with a performance from Brandy! She performed “What About Us” with a band.

The Roots also invited Jidenna, Red Man, Method Man and Frenship on stage.

