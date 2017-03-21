Entertainment
Home > Entertainment

Watch: Lil Wayne Had More Words For Birdman And Cash Money During His SXSW Performance

Here we go again.

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 21 hours ago
Leave a comment

2016 Budweiser Made in America Festival - Day 1

Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty


Lil Wayne‘s beef with Birdman seems like it won’t die down anytime soon.

Just days after Rick Ross called out the Cash Money head honcho on his track “Idols Become Rivals,” Wayne is taking yet another shot at Birdman for trying to control his career and being disloyal. During his set at the 2017 SXSW music festival over the weekend, Weezy took a break from his performance to thank the fans for their support, all while addressing his beef with his former father figure.

He said to the crowd, “And all real, in all honesty I know y’all do know I am going through some bulls**t with my muthaf***in’ career and ni***s is trying to steal my career without letting me do or say a damn thing. But it’s moments like this that make that bulls**t this big to me, and I appreciate it. If you think that I am stressing or letting this sh*t get to me, please remember, there’s too much good p***y and too many great muthaf***in’ loyal fans to worry about bull***t-a** Birdman.”

Besides threatening people to put respeck on his name, Birdman has yet to officially speak out about Lil Wayne’s (or Rick Ross, DJ Khaled and many more) claims that he’s been underpaying his artists.

Check out the video above of Wayne addressing the drama.

17 Photos Of Lil Wayne & Birdman During Happier Times

12 photos Launch gallery

17 Photos Of Lil Wayne & Birdman During Happier Times

Continue reading 17 Photos Of Lil Wayne & Birdman During Happier Times

17 Photos Of Lil Wayne & Birdman During Happier Times

beef , birdman , Cash Money , lil' wayne , sxsw

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
No Charges For Prison Guards Who Allegedly Boiled…
 3 days ago
Bronzeville
Trending
‘Bronzeville’ Ep. 3: The Copeland Gang Investigates A…
 4 weeks ago
Trump On Track To Surpass Obama In Travel Expenses
 4 weeks ago
Pregnant With Twins: Beyonce Shows Off Her Belly…
 2 months ago
Obama Disagrees with President Trump’s Executive Order on Immigration
 2 months ago
Kareem ‘Biggs’ Burke Reveals The Truth Behind Jay…
 2 months ago
Charleston Shooter Dylan Roof Sentenced to Death
 2 months ago
Year In Review Graphic
Vote On The Top 100 Songs of 2016
 3 months ago
LaTavia Roberson Blasts PEOPLE Magazine Over ‘Bitter’ Destiny’s…
 3 months ago
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
A Petition Is Calling For R Kelly To…
 3 months ago
Breaking: Active Shooter Alert on Ohio State Campus [VIDEO]
 4 months ago
The UCSF Concert For Kids Featuring Bruno Mars
Bruno Mars 24K Magic Shut Down France Music Awards!
 4 months ago
The Street Walker’s National Anthem
 5 months ago
New John Legend “Love Me Now” [video]
 6 months ago
Photos