No One Calls Police After Gruesome Chicago Gang Rape Of Teen Girl Live Streamed

Photo by

Authorities said Tuesday that the young lady was found safe after her mother informed them about the heinous crime.

Written By: Alea Jo

Posted 15 hours ago
Chicago police are searching for suspects in the despicable gang rape of a 15-year-old girl that was live streamed on Facebook — which was watched by 40 viewers who did not call authorities before the young lady was found safe, reports NBC News.

From NBC News:

And cops were only tipped off about the girl — who went missing on Sunday — after her mother approached Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson in person as he was leaving a police station in the Lawndale neighborhood on Chicago’s West Side late Monday afternoon, said police spokesman Officer Michele Tannehill.

The mother showed him screenshots of her daughter’s assault on Facebook Live and Johnson quickly dispatched investigators, who got Facebook to remove the video.

Police found the girl early Tuesday after “working around the clock,” tweeted police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi.

The girl was taken to the hospital to be checked out, and detectives are tracking down the owner of the Facebook page and the people seen in the video, reports WGN-TV.

SOURCE: NBC NewsWGN-TV

Chicago crime , chicago gang violence , gang rape , Live Stream

