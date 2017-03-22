Written By: Chad Ashmore Posted 3 hours ago

Leave a comment 2 reads

A Trump hotel could be coming to Cincinnati in the near future.

The CEO of Trump Hotels has mentioned Cincinnati in a list of cities, where a new hotel chain called “Scion” will be built.

This is the first hotel chain started by the company, that doesn’t use the name “Trump” in it. Dallas will be the first city where.

Body Cam Footage of Officer-Involved Shooting to Be Released Today

Walnut Hills Meeting Tonight to Discuss Alternatives to Closed Kroger

Kenyon Martin Blasts Former NBA Coach about His New Book

Empower Me Expo 2016 11 photos Launch gallery Empower Me Expo 2016 1. 14694839670737 Source:Radio One 1 of 11 2. 14694844561406 Source:Radio One 2 of 11 3. 14694844645618 Source:Radio One 3 of 11 4. 14694844703918 Source:Radio One 4 of 11 5. 14694844764255 Source:Radio One 5 of 11 6. 14694845554222 Source:Radio One 6 of 11 7. 14694845846502 Source:Radio One 7 of 11 8. 14694846243249 Source:Radio One 8 of 11 9. 14694846648812 Source:Radio One 9 of 11 10. 14694847145367 Source:Radio One 10 of 11 11. Empower Me Expo 2016 Source:Radio One 11 of 11 Skip ad Continue reading Trump Hotels Coming to Cincinnati? Empower Me Expo 2016

FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM – @rnbcincy

JOIN THE OFFICIAL OLD SCHOOL CINCY FACEBOOK FAN PAGE