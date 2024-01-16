Cincinnati: Warming Centers Open Due To Cold Weather

The weather has gotten really cold and there are warming centers that have open in the city. Our prayers are going out to those that
Via Fox19
With the blistering cold we’ve opened our doors to ensure that the homeless of the City of Cincinnati have somewhere to go during the day,” said Brandi Sanders with the Cincinnati Recreation Commission.
The Over The Rhine Recreation Center was able to provide more than just shelter.
“We’ve had various organizations they’ve been dropping off food, sandwiches, drinks. Whatever laid on their heart they’ve brought down to us to help support. Hats, clothes, jackets, you name it,” said Sanders.
