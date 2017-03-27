National
It’s Official: The Oakland Raiders Are Moving to Las Vegas

Written By: Alea Jo

Posted 2 days ago
Minnesota Vikings v Oakland Raiders

Source: Thearon W. Henderson / Getty


Oakland tried an 11th-hour attempt to keep the team in its city, but a lack of taxpayer financing doomed those chances.  

 

The NFL is coming to Las Vegas.

NFL owners voted Monday to approve the Raiders’ move from Oakland to Las Vegas, the league announced.

The move had been anticipated for months. The Raiders received about $750 million from Nevada taxpayers last year to build a stadium in Las Vegas, and team owner Mark Davis is putting up $500 million. Bank of America has committed to financing the rest.

The stadium, expected to cost $1.9 billion, is planned for 2020. The Raiders are expected to stay in Oakland in the meantime.

It’s the third NFL franchise to move in recent years. The Rams moved from St. Louis to Los Angeles for the 2016 season, and the former San Diego Chargers will move to Los Angeles for the 2017 season.

The city of Oakland presented a last-minute proposal on Friday for a $1.3 billion stadium in hopes of keeping the team. But NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell was not impressed. He wrote back that the plan wasn’t “clear and specific” or “actionable in a reasonable timeframe.”

Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf sent another letter Sunday to make the case.

“The NFL is more than a business,” the mayor wrote. “You have an obligation to recognize that professional football teams are the lifeblood, culture and identity of the places where they play.”

The Raiders needed to get 24 votes from league owners, a three-quarters majority, to move.

 

Photos