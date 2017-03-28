Entertainment
Wendy Williams Accused Of Being Transphobic, Faces Backlash For Hosting VH1’s ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Viewing Party

"She is NOT an ally. She is transphobic. If anything, she is an ENEMY."

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 23 hours ago
Wendy Williams is being called out by one drag performer, Detox. The former contestant of the popular RuPaul’s Drag Race is not happy that Williams is co-hosting a viewing party for the ninth season of the showDetox shared the Facebook status of another drag performer, Stephanie Stone, where Stone recalls, “All I remember is when Wendy Williams had Erick Atoure Aviance removed from her studio audience for being in drag.” Stone continued, “Now she’s doing the pre-show for drag race, when are folks going to realize not everyone’s your ‘friend of the community.’”

Stone is referring to a 2009 incident where Williams would not let performer, Aviance, sit in The Wendy Williams Show studio audience in drag because of the show’s strict “no costume policy.”

Detox supported Stone’s statements by adding, “THIS IS IMPORTANT! This is why I say The Wendy Williams Show Wendy Williams should NOT be hosting the RuPaul’s Drag Race viewing party on VH1! She is NOT an ally. She is transphobic. If anything, she is an ENEMY. An enemy profiting off of our community. F*ck. That.” She added the hashtags #ImpeachWendyWilliams and #FireWendyWilliams.

Detox’s post resulted in over 12,000 likes and 500 comments. Even Drag Race judge, Michelle Visage, commented with a “Yup.”

Williams has a history of homophobic or just all around problematic comments — such as using the term “no homo” while praising Pamela Anderson, instead of just giving a compliment without fear of being perceived as gay. When Williams has received backlash for her statements, in some cases, she has atoned for her actions. However, for some people, certain things can’t be forgiven.

In a statement to Mic, Stone elaborated on her original Facebook status. “I just think we have to be very aware of our history and who our true allies to the community are,” she explained. “Ericka was clearly mistreated by [Williams] and never received a direct apology.”

Stone further gave her thoughts on Williams’ show: “I’ve just never understood the need for days-old gossip and to hear other people’s catchphrases, so I don’t exactly watch her show.”

Continue reading Wendy Williams Accused Of Being Transphobic, Faces Backlash For Hosting VH1's 'RuPaul's Drag Race' Viewing Party

