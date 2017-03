Baby For Sale On Line?!

A Tennessee couple is facing child abuse charges after allegedly trying to sell their baby on Craigslist. Reportedly, John Cain and Deanna Greer were both charged with aggravated child abuse and aggravated child neglect. Deputies said, the couple posted an ad on Craigslist offering to sell the 5-month-old child for $3,000.00 Undercover state agents responded to the ad and after the transaction took place, the parents were arrested. Cain and Greer are currently in custody on $150,000.00 bond. The infant remains in state custody. Some people…….

source: 24/7 newssource

