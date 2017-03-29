‘Cleaning People Can’t Park Here:’ Black Women Share Stories Of Disrespect On The Job

Photo by

National
Home > National

‘Cleaning People Can’t Park Here:’ Black Women Share Stories Of Disrespect On The Job

Activist Brittany Packnett started the hashtag after public figures mistreated journalist April D. Ryan and Rep. Maxine Waters Tuesday.

Written By: Alea Jo

Posted 17 hours ago
Leave a comment

Black women addressed a number of the crazy and hurtful things that happen to them in the workplace Tuesday afternoon with the Twitter hashtag #BlackWomenAtWork, reports The Huffington Post.

From The Huffington Post:

Activist Brittany Packnett kicked off the hashtag #BlackWomenAtWork on Tuesday afternoon in response to the disrespectful ways in which two prominent black women were treated by public figures throughout the day.

On Tuesday’s morning episode of “Fox & Friends,” the network’s Bill O’Reilly mocked Rep. Maxine Waters (D-Ca.) by saying he was too distracted by her “James Brown” wig to listen to anything she had to say about President Donald Trump. He has since issued an apology, claiming it was all “a jest.” Later in the day, White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer scolded White House correspondent April D. Ryan and told her to stop shaking her head. This happened before a room full of journalists, and it was televised and broadcast on national TV.

…“I’m surrounded everyday by brilliant, confident, incredible black professional women who get demeaned despite their prowess. Today, I was over it,” Packnett told The Huffington Post. “I have deep an abiding respect for Congresswoman Waters and Ms. Ryan who are both trailblazers in their fields.  They are to be respected, just like every other black woman who rises each day to contribute to this society in ways that are all-too-often taken for granted.” 

Several powerful women — including ESSENCE Editor-in-Chief Vanessa De Luca and Love & Basketball director Gina Prince-Bythewood — tweeted their thoughts and unpacked their workplace experiences with #BlackWomenAtWork, reports the New York Daily News.

SOURCE: The Huffington PostNew York Daily News

SEE ALSO:

Alarming Rise In Number Of Young Black Women At Risk Of Heart Disease

Requiem for Auntie Fee, And All Black Women Gone Too Soon

Salute The Sisters: 7 Things That Wouldn’t Exist Without Black Women

8 photos Launch gallery

Salute The Sisters: 7 Things That Wouldn’t Exist Without Black Women

Continue reading Salute The Sisters: 7 Things That Wouldn’t Exist Without Black Women

Salute The Sisters: 7 Things That Wouldn’t Exist Without Black Women

Black Women , BLACK WOMEN AND WORKPLACE , GENDER POLITICS , sexism

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 6 days ago
No Charges For Prison Guards Who Allegedly Boiled…
 1 week ago
Bronzeville
Trending
‘Bronzeville’ Ep. 3: The Copeland Gang Investigates A…
 1 month ago
Trump On Track To Surpass Obama In Travel Expenses
 1 month ago
Pregnant With Twins: Beyonce Shows Off Her Belly…
 2 months ago
Obama Disagrees with President Trump’s Executive Order on Immigration
 2 months ago
Kareem ‘Biggs’ Burke Reveals The Truth Behind Jay…
 3 months ago
Charleston Shooter Dylan Roof Sentenced to Death
 3 months ago
Year In Review Graphic
Vote On The Top 100 Songs of 2016
 3 months ago
LaTavia Roberson Blasts PEOPLE Magazine Over ‘Bitter’ Destiny’s…
 3 months ago
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
A Petition Is Calling For R Kelly To…
 3 months ago
Breaking: Active Shooter Alert on Ohio State Campus [VIDEO]
 4 months ago
The UCSF Concert For Kids Featuring Bruno Mars
Bruno Mars 24K Magic Shut Down France Music Awards!
 5 months ago
The Street Walker’s National Anthem
 5 months ago
Photos