Winter School Closings for Greater Cincinnati & NKY

Published on January 18, 2024

Edmonton Endures Bone-Chilling Deep Freeze

Source: NurPhoto / Getty

As inclement weather sweeps through the Ohio Valley, several schools are taking precautionary measures for the safety of students and staff. Here is a list of Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky schools that have announced they will be closed Friday, January 19th due to the upcoming snow.

Alliance Academy/Cincinnati

  • Closed
  • Last Updated: 1/18/2024 5:25:10 PM

Cincinnati Public Schools

  • Closed Tomorrow; Includes All Activities, Athletics and Board Meetings
  • Last Updated: 1/18/2024 5:36:45 PM

Corryville Catholic Elementary

  • Closed Tomorrow
  • Last Updated: 1/18/2024 5:36:45 PM

Edgewood City Schools

  • Delayed 2 hours
  • Last Updated: 1/18/2024 6:14:25 PM

Fairfield City Schools, Butler Co.

  • Delayed 2 hours; No AM Preschool, No AM Kindergarten, No AM Academy, Latchkey normal hours
  • Last Updated: 1/18/2024 6:08:12 PM

Gateway Community & Technical College

  • Closed Tomorrow; Transitioning to remote work & learn
  • Last Updated: 1/18/2024 5:36:45 PM

Hamilton City Schools

  • Delayed 2 hours; Miami School will be Virtual. We will continue to monitor the weather and may shift
  • Last Updated: 1/18/2024 6:32:06 PM

Hamilton County Learning Center/Norwood

  • Closed Tomorrow
  • Last Updated: 1/18/2024 5:36:56 PM

New Miami Local Schools

  • Delayed 2 hours, No AM Preschool
  • Last Updated: 1/18/2024 6:19:29 PM

Newport City Church of God

  • Closed
  • Last Updated: 1/18/2024 3:28:26 PM

Robertson County Schools

  • Closed Tomorrow, NTI Day 3
  • Last Updated: 1/18/2024 5:36:45 PM

Romero Academy at Annunciation

  • Closed
  • Last Updated: 1/18/2024 5:16:20 PM

Romero Academy at Resurrection

  • Closed
  • Last Updated: 1/18/2024 5:16:25 PM

St. Francis Seraph School

  • Closed Tomorrow
  • Last Updated: 1/18/2024 6:07:09 PM

St. Vivian/Finneytown

  • Closed Tomorrow
  • Last Updated: 1/18/2024 5:59:04 PM

TCP World Academy

  • Closed
  • Last Updated: 1/18/2024 5:33:25 PM

Williamstown Independent Schools

  • Closed Tomorrow, Traditional snow day
  • Last Updated: 1/18/2024 6:16:27 PM

 

 

The post Winter School Closings for Greater Cincinnati & NKY appeared first on 101.1 The Wiz.

Winter School Closings for Greater Cincinnati & NKY  was originally published on wiznation.com

