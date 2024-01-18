Winter School Closings for Greater Cincinnati & NKY

As inclement weather sweeps through the Ohio Valley, several schools are taking precautionary measures for the safety of students and staff. Here is a list of Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky schools that have announced they will be closed Friday, January 19th due to the upcoming snow.
Alliance Academy/Cincinnati
- Closed
- Last Updated: 1/18/2024 5:25:10 PM
Cincinnati Public Schools
- Closed Tomorrow; Includes All Activities, Athletics and Board Meetings
- Last Updated: 1/18/2024 5:36:45 PM
Corryville Catholic Elementary
- Closed Tomorrow
- Last Updated: 1/18/2024 5:36:45 PM
Edgewood City Schools
- Delayed 2 hours
- Last Updated: 1/18/2024 6:14:25 PM
Fairfield City Schools, Butler Co.
- Delayed 2 hours; No AM Preschool, No AM Kindergarten, No AM Academy, Latchkey normal hours
- Last Updated: 1/18/2024 6:08:12 PM
Gateway Community & Technical College
- Closed Tomorrow; Transitioning to remote work & learn
- Last Updated: 1/18/2024 5:36:45 PM
Hamilton City Schools
- Delayed 2 hours; Miami School will be Virtual. We will continue to monitor the weather and may shift
- Last Updated: 1/18/2024 6:32:06 PM
Hamilton County Learning Center/Norwood
- Closed Tomorrow
- Last Updated: 1/18/2024 5:36:56 PM
New Miami Local Schools
- Delayed 2 hours, No AM Preschool
- Last Updated: 1/18/2024 6:19:29 PM
Newport City Church of God
- Closed
- Last Updated: 1/18/2024 3:28:26 PM
Robertson County Schools
- Closed Tomorrow, NTI Day 3
- Last Updated: 1/18/2024 5:36:45 PM
Romero Academy at Annunciation
- Closed
- Last Updated: 1/18/2024 5:16:20 PM
Romero Academy at Resurrection
- Closed
- Last Updated: 1/18/2024 5:16:25 PM
St. Francis Seraph School
- Closed Tomorrow
- Last Updated: 1/18/2024 6:07:09 PM
St. Vivian/Finneytown
- Closed Tomorrow
- Last Updated: 1/18/2024 5:59:04 PM
TCP World Academy
- Closed
- Last Updated: 1/18/2024 5:33:25 PM
Williamstown Independent Schools
- Closed Tomorrow, Traditional snow day
- Last Updated: 1/18/2024 6:16:27 PM
The post Winter School Closings for Greater Cincinnati & NKY appeared first on 101.1 The Wiz.
