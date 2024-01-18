Winter School Closings for Greater Cincinnati & NKY

100.3 Featured Video CLOSE

As inclement weather sweeps through the Ohio Valley, several schools are taking precautionary measures for the safety of students and staff. Here is a list of Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky schools that have announced they will be closed Friday, January 19th due to the upcoming snow.

Alliance Academy/Cincinnati Closed

Last Updated: 1/18/2024 5:25:10 PM

Cincinnati Public Schools Closed Tomorrow; Includes All Activities, Athletics and Board Meetings

Last Updated: 1/18/2024 5:36:45 PM

Corryville Catholic Elementary Closed Tomorrow

Last Updated: 1/18/2024 5:36:45 PM

Edgewood City Schools Delayed 2 hours

Last Updated: 1/18/2024 6:14:25 PM

Fairfield City Schools, Butler Co. Delayed 2 hours; No AM Preschool, No AM Kindergarten, No AM Academy, Latchkey normal hours

Last Updated: 1/18/2024 6:08:12 PM

Gateway Community & Technical College Closed Tomorrow; Transitioning to remote work & learn

Last Updated: 1/18/2024 5:36:45 PM

Hamilton City Schools Delayed 2 hours; Miami School will be Virtual. We will continue to monitor the weather and may shift

Last Updated: 1/18/2024 6:32:06 PM

Hamilton County Learning Center/Norwood Closed Tomorrow

Last Updated: 1/18/2024 5:36:56 PM

New Miami Local Schools Delayed 2 hours, No AM Preschool

Last Updated: 1/18/2024 6:19:29 PM

Newport City Church of God Closed

Last Updated: 1/18/2024 3:28:26 PM

Robertson County Schools Closed Tomorrow, NTI Day 3

Last Updated: 1/18/2024 5:36:45 PM

Romero Academy at Annunciation Closed

Last Updated: 1/18/2024 5:16:20 PM

Romero Academy at Resurrection Closed

Last Updated: 1/18/2024 5:16:25 PM

St. Francis Seraph School Closed Tomorrow

Last Updated: 1/18/2024 6:07:09 PM

St. Vivian/Finneytown Closed Tomorrow

Last Updated: 1/18/2024 5:59:04 PM

TCP World Academy Closed

Last Updated: 1/18/2024 5:33:25 PM

Williamstown Independent Schools Closed Tomorrow, Traditional snow day

Last Updated: 1/18/2024 6:16:27 PM

